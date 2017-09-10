Giants' Tavarres King: Inactive in Week 1
King is listed as inactive Sunday in Dallas.
The absence of Odell Beckham would seemingly open the door for King to take on an elevated role within the passing attack, but head coach Ben McAdoo has opted to keep the journeyman wideout in street clothes in Week 1. Instead, the receiving corps will include Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Roger Lewis and Dwayne Harris.
