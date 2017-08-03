Giants' Tavarres King: Injures ankle Thursday
Head coach Ben McAdoo said that King injured his ankle during Thursday's practice.
After Sterling Shepard injured his own ankle Wednesday, there was a glimmer of hope for wideouts lower on the totem pole to make an impression on the coaching staff. Unfortunately for King, he "rolled" his ankle just one day later and may require some time off to focus on rehab. Expect his health to receive clarification once tests are performed on the ankle.
