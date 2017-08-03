Head coach Ben McAdoo said that King injured his ankle during Thursday's practice.

After Sterling Shepard injured his own ankle Wednesday, there was a glimmer of hope for wideouts lower on the totem pole to make an impression on the coaching staff. Unfortunately for King, he "rolled" his ankle just one day later and may require some time off to focus on rehab. Expect his health to receive clarification once tests are performed on the ankle.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories