Giants' Tavarres King: Injury considered minor
King (ankle) was not present at Friday's practice, but his injury is considered minor, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.
King rolled his ankle during Thursday's practice, and although the ailment isn't of much concern going forward, he was still afforded Friday's session off to help him return to full health.
