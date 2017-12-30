Giants' Tavarres King: Lands on injured reserve
King (concussion) was placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Saturday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
King had already been ruled out for Sunday's season finale against the Redskins, so the move is likely just to open up a roster spot. Roger Lewis, Travis Rudolph and Hunter Sharp are expected to be utilized in three-wide formations Sunday, since Sterling Shepard (neck) and Evan Engram (ribs) are also ruled out.
