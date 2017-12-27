King (concussion) wasn't present for the Giants' practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

King's absence from practice suggests he hasn't made much notable progress in his recovery from the concussion he sustained during the Week 15 loss to the Eagles, during which the wideout recorded two catches for 70 yards and two scores. He'll need to get back on the practice field before week's end and receive clearance from an independent neurologist in order to suit up in the season finale Sunday against the Redskins.