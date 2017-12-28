King (concussion) wasn't in attendance for the Giants' practice Thursday, Dan Duggan of NJ.com reports.

The fact that King hasn't even been around the Giants' facility to work out on the side during the team's first two practices of the week suggests he's not in line to clear the concussion protocol before Sunday's season finale against the Redskins. If King does indeed miss his second straight contest, he'll finish the campaign with 18 catches for 240 yards and three touchdowns across eight games, all of which were career highs.