Giants' Tavarres King: Not playing Saturday
King (ankle) isn't playing in Saturday's preseason game against the Jets.
King aggravated a right ankle injury during Monday's exhibition. His absence is at least a slight hit to his chances of making the roster. Fortunately, he could still make a case in the preseason finale next Sunday against Patriots.
More News
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Aggravates ankle injury•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Injury considered minor•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Injures ankle Thursday•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: In line for elevated workload in 2017•
-
Giants' Tavarres King: Hauls in 41-yard TD in wild-card loss•
-
Checking in on Abdullah, Gillislee, Lacy
Three backfields of interest were on display in the all-important third preseason game with...
-
Next Blount? 2017 Sleepers and ADP
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Patriots Expectations without Edelman
Julian Edelman's knee injury looked serious of Friday night. Heath Cummings looks at the Patriots...
-
SportsLine's top five running backs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and shares its top five...
-
Crowder tops fantasy football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft fantasy football...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Julian Edelman and Derek...