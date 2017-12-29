King (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

King enjoyed his moment in the sun with a pair of touchdown catches in a Week 15 loss to the Eagles, but he came out of the game and hasn't practiced since. The 2013 fifth-round pick may have to compete for a roster spot next season, as he had just four career catches entering 2017 and only caught 18 of his 37 targets for 240 yards (6.5 YPT) this year. With Sterling Shepard (neck) and Evan Engram (ribs) also unavailable, the Giants are expected to deploy Roger Lewis, Travis Rudolph and Hunter Sharp in three-wide formations Sunday. Lewis could add to his streak of three straight games with double-digit targets.