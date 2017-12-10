Giants' Tavarres King: Surprise inactive Sunday vs. Cowboys
King (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Even with No. 1 wideout Sterling Shepard (hamstring) cleared to play Sunday, it's surprising that King will be held out in Week 14, as the Georgia product wasn't listed on the team's injury report and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo gave no indication King would be excluded from the game plan. Beyond Shepard, it looks like Roger Lewis, Kalif Raymond and Darius Powe will pick up the remaining available snaps at wide receiver, though nobody among that trio looks like an especially reliable fantasy option.
