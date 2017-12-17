King suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Prior to his departure, King recorded touchdown grabs of 13 yards and 57 yards on three targets. Due to the battered nature of the Giants receiving corps, he's been a regular in the offense for some time, earning at least four targets in five consecutive games prior to Sunday. His return to action will be contingent upon his progress in the protocol for head injuries.

