Giants' Tavarres King: Unlikely to play Friday
King (ankle) is unlikely to play in the Giants' preseason opener Friday against the Steelers, ESPN's Jordan Raanan reports.
King injured his ankle in the opening days of training camp and still hasn't returned to practice, so his absence Friday would come as no surprise.
