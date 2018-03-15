Williams signed a one-year, $880,000 contract with the Giants on Thursday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

Williams spent all of 2017 on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and played just three games in 2016. He'll likely only see time as a backup as long as he's with the club, unless a rash of injuries to the position forced him into a larger role.

