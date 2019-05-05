Giants' Tenny Adewusi: Signs deal with Giants

Adewusi inked an undisclosed contract with the Giants on Sunday.

Adewusi was able to secure a contract following a solid showing at rookie minicamp. The quarterback-turned-defensive back racked up 38 tackles (31 solo) and seven pass break ups in 2018 for Delaware. Adewusi could earn a spot on the 53-man roster, especially with Jacob Thieneman's (knee) status up in the air.

