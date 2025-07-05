Johnson said he wants to play in all 17 of the Giants' regular-season games during the upcoming season, Bobby Kownack of NFL.com reports. "I've been taking my recovery and my health, what I'm putting in my body and everything, more serious than I ever have. I think that's the biggest goal for me is prioritizing my health and wellness and making sure that I'm available and consistent throughout 17 games," the tight end stated.

Johnson missed New York's final five contests last year due to a foot injury, but he is back to full health and has participated in the team's OTAs this offseason. Though he got off to somewhat of a rocky start as a rookie, Johnson had been coming on strong prior to getting hurt, averaging 3.6 catches for 43.2 yards over his final five contests. He'll look to build upon that production as the Giants' top tight end in 2025, and there is potential for more opportunities now that Johnson is working with a revamped QB room that features Russell Wilson, Jameis Wilson and promising rookie Jaxson Dart.