Johnson (knee/back) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Johnson is operating with a cap on his practice reps this week due to knee and back injuries. He thus has just one more chance to prove his health Friday before the Giants potentially hand him a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Panthers in Germany. Chris Manhertz (two targets this season) and Daniel Bellinger (three) are the other tight ends on New York's active roster.
