Johnson didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 16-13 loss to the Vikings.

Johnson was a non-factor as Jaxson Dart threw for just 33 yards. Prior to Sunday's goose egg, Johnson had caught at least three passes in eight consecutive games. Johnson will likely be more involved if the Giants turn to a more balanced approach in Week 17 against the Raiders after this run-heavy loss.

