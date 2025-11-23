Giants' Theo Johnson: Career-high 77 yards in OT loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson caught three of five targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions.
Just over half of Johnson's yards came on a 39-yard catch in the fourth quarter. The 2024 fourth-round pick established a new single-game career high for receiving yards, topping his Week 10 total of 75 against the Bears by two yards. Johnson has emerged as a consistent receiving option heading into a Week 13 trip to New England, regardless of whether the Giants start Jameis Winston for a third consecutive game or get rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion) back.
More News
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Modest results with Winston at QB•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Sets career highs in catches, yards•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: No restrictions Thursday•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Five TDs in last six games•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Three catches in Week 8 loss•