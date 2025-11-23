Johnson caught three of five targets for 77 yards in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Lions.

Just over half of Johnson's yards came on a 39-yard catch in the fourth quarter. The 2024 fourth-round pick established a new single-game career high for receiving yards, topping his Week 10 total of 75 against the Bears by two yards. Johnson has emerged as a consistent receiving option heading into a Week 13 trip to New England, regardless of whether the Giants start Jameis Winston for a third consecutive game or get rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart (concussion) back.