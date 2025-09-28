Johnson caught three of five targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Chargers.

While the volume was modest, the tight end tied with Wan'Dale Robinson for the team lead in targets, and Johnson was on the other end of Jaxson Dart's first career passing TD when he hauled in a three-yard score in the third quarter. The Giants' passing game may have lost Malik Nabers for the season to a torn ACL on Sunday, and while that would be bad news for the offense as a whole, it could lead to more looks for Johnson. He'll take a 9-66-1 line on 15 targets into a Week 5 tilt against the Saints.