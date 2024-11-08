Johnson (knee/back) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Carolina, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday but should be fine for his normal workload as the starting tight end this Sunday in Munich. He had a career-high six targets and 51 receiving yards in last week's 27-22 loss to Washington, scoring his first career touchdown in the process.
More News
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Another limited showing•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Tending to pair of injuries•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Scores first NFL touchdown•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Draws four targets in Week 8•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Absent from passing game Week 7•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Efficient with three targets•