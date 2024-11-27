Johnson (back) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Cowboys.

The Giants listed Johnson as a limited participant on practice reports issued Monday through Wednesday, but the team saw enough from the rookie tight end to give him the green light to play Thanksgiving Day. Johnson has seen his involvement in the passing attack gradually pick up as the campaign has unfolded, and he comes into Thursday's contest having accrued a 13-162-1 receiving line on 22 targets over his last four games.