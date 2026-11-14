Johnson logged one catch (on three targets) for eight yards Thursday in a loss to the Commanders.

Johnson hasn't been able to get going in 2026, as he's finished with one or zero catches in six of his seven games so far. After working as New York's top tight end last season, he's been mostly an afterthought in the current campaign due to the arrival of Isaiah Likely, who went off for a 9-127-1 receiving line on a team-leading 11 targets Thursday. As long as Likely is healthy, Johnson won't have much appeal in most fantasy formats.