Giants' Theo Johnson: Dealing with toe injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a toe injury, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.
In the wake of the Giants' Week 14 bye, Johnson now is dealing with a health concern that may stem back to the team's last game Dec. 1 at New England. In any case, he'll have two more opportunities to get back to full this week before New York potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Commanders.
