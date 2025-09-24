Johnson missed Wednesday's practice with a toe injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The good news is that his toe is listed as the problem, rather than his foot. Johnson had Lisfranc surgery on his last December, bringing his rookie season to an early end. He returned healthy for spring practices and has now picked up where he left off in a near-every-down role -- with 87 percent snap share through three weeks -- but Johnson still isn't getting many targets, with 10 percent share ranking fifth on the team. An absence for Week 4 against the Chargers would mean work for Daniel Bellinger, who also has an established track record of low target rates.