Johnson caught three of six targets for 27 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the 49ers.

Johnson capped the opening drive with his fifth touchdown in the past six games, scoring from 15 yards. His five other targets resulted in only 12 yards. Given the plethora of injuries to skill position players for the Giants, Johnson will likely continue to work as one of the team's top contributors in the passing game against the Bears in Week 10.