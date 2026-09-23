Johnson played 16 of the Giants' 58 offensive snaps but did not haul in any of his four targets during Monday's 28-6 loss to the Rams.

All four of Johnson's targets came in the first half, three of which were in the first period. The third-year tight end failed to record a catch, but he did log a tackle on Trent McDuffie after the latter intercepted Jameis Winston midway through the second quarter. Johnson is firmly behind Isaiah Likely on the depth chart, though all of the Giants pass catchers figure to see their production dip with Winston under center instead of Jaxson Dart, the latter of whom could miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury.