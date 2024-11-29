Johnson reeled in all five of his targets for 54 yards during Thursday's 27-20 loss in Dallas.

For a third consecutive week of game prep, Johnson endured practice limitations due to a back injury, but he continues to suit up and handle a consistent role in the Giants' passing game, despite different signal-callers directing the offense. Drew Lock got the call in place of Tommy DeVito (forearm) this week, and while the former didn't look his way until the 4:23 mark of the third quarter, Johnson finished second on the team in catches and receiving yards (both behind rookie Malik Nabers) and third in targets (behind Nabers and Darius Slayton). Johnson's next opportunity to produce is Sunday, Dec. 8 versus the Saints, but who will be under center remains to be seen.