Giants' Theo Johnson: Good to go
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers
The Giants listed a slew of pass catchers on the Week 4 injury report, but all have been cleared to play in Jaxson Dart's first NFL start. Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson figure to continue leading the way, but it is possible a few more targets shift toward Johnson and/or Darius Slayton with a new QB taking over.
