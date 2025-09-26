Johnson (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Chargers

The Giants listed a slew of pass catchers on the Week 4 injury report, but all have been cleared to play in Jaxson Dart's first NFL start. Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson figure to continue leading the way, but it is possible a few more targets shift toward Johnson and/or Darius Slayton with a new QB taking over.