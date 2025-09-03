Johnson isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's season opener at Washington, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Giants coach Brian Daboll confirmed Johnson is "good to go" after making it through training camp and the preseason without any setbacks. It's been a smooth process, at least from a distance, which is perhaps surprising given Johnson's worrisome diagnosis back in December -- a Lisfranc injury that required surgery. The Giants didn't add much competition at tight end this offseason, potentially allowing Johnson to pick up where he left off in a near-every-down role (before the foot injury ended his rookie year).