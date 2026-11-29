Johnson (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Johnson will miss his third game of the season but will be sidelined for the first time for non-injury-related reasons after a neck issue kept him out for Weeks 6 and 7. In the Giants' three games since then, Johnson played less than one-third of the offensive snaps on each occasion and posted a collective 2-23-0 receiving line on four targets. With the 2024 fourth-round pick being phased out for at least one game, the Giants will have 2025 seventh-round pick Thomas Fidone suit up as their third tight end behind Isaiah Likely and Chris Manhertz.