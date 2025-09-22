Johnson caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to Kansas City.

Most of New York's pass-catching corps was stifled by a tough Chiefs defense -- even star wideout Malik Nabers got just four targets, catching a mere one pass for 26 yards -- so Johnson's limited production isn't fully on his shoulders. He remained the Giants' clear top tight end in the contest, logging 57 of the team's 66 offensive snaps to 16 snaps for Daniel Bellinger and 13 for Chris Manhertz. With that being said, Johnson has a modest six catches on 10 targets for 49 yards through three games, so he's not an attractive fantasy target, though his outlook could change if New York at some point makes a move away from Russell Wilson at quarterback and instead decides to go with either Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart behind center.