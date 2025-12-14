Johnson caught three of four targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Commanders.

The second-year tight end led the Giants in receiving yards on the day, as he topped 70 yards for the third time in the last five games. Johnson is quietly having a breakout campaign despite the struggles of the rest of the team, putting together a 45-528-5 line on 72 targets through 14 contests. He'll look to keep rolling in a Week 16 clash with the Vikings.