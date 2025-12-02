Johnson had three receptions on eight targets for 29 yards in Monday's 33-15 loss to the Patriots.

Johnson matched his previous single-game high in targets (eight) set back in Week 10 against the Bears, but the large volume didn't translate into proportional production this time around. The 24-year-old was New Work's fourth-leading receiver despite tying Wan'Dale Robinson for the most looks from Jaxson Dart on Monday Night Football. Johnson has still been a pleasant surprise in fantasy this season after generating a 42-456-5 receiving line across 13 games while catching passes from three different quarterbacks. The Penn State product has carved out a significant role on offense and should maintain steady value when the Giants return from the upcoming bye week to host the Commanders in Week 15.