Johnson corralled three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's Week 11 loss to Green Bay.

Johnson set career-high marks with seven catches for 75 yards the previous Sunday against Chicago, but he went back to something close to his usual level of production versus the Packers. That may have had something to do with a change at QB -- Jaxson Dart (concussion) didn't play, and the Giants elected to go with Jameis Winston rather than Russell Wilson behind center. Johnson's stat line Sunday was slightly better than his averages of 2.9 receptions for 26.6 yards over the first nine games of the campaign, and he seems to have built a decent weekly floor with at least three catches in seven of his past eight contests. Should Dart be able to return to action against Detroit on Sunday, Johnson's outlook would likely bump up a bit.