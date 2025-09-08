Johnson caught one of three targets for five yards in Sunday's loss to Washington.

Johnson dominated New York's tight-end snaps with 53 to Chris Manhertz's 18 and Daniel Bellinger's 15, but Johnson wasn't able to produce much with the opportunity. Meanwhile, Bellinger secured his only target for 14 yards while Manhertz didn't get any targets. The Giants' passing game -- and offense as a whole -- struggled Sunday, so it's difficult to glean much from individual players' stats on offense. It was at least promising for Johnson's fantasy viability moving forward that he logged such a heavy workload, though he'll likely need to get more balls thrown his way to have a chance of making an impact.