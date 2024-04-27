The Giants selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 107th overall.

With Darren Waller's status for the upcoming season up in the air, targeting tight end made sense for the Giants. Johnson is one of the most athletic tight end prospects in this class with 4.57 speed on a 6-foot-6, 259-pound frame. His combine workout firmly put him in the top five at the position. However, when scouts see those types of workout numbers, they wonder why the on-field production wasn't better. Johnson topped out at 34 catches for 341 yards as a senior, though seven of those catches went for touchdowns. His YPT mark lagged behind, though, checking in at 6.4 in 2023. If Johnson can maximize his tools, he can be an asset in the Giants passing game. If Waller does retire this offseason, Johnson should be on the fantasy radar. However, fantasy managers shouldn't forget the presence of 2022 fourth-rounder Daniel Bellinger as a contender for the starting role.