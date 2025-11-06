Johnson (shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Johnson had his practice reps capped Wednesday while he was nursing the shoulder issue coming out of the Giants' Week 9 loss to the 49ers, but the injury doesn't look as though it will be anything that prevents him from playing this Sunday in Chicago. The second-year tight end has settled into an elevated role in the New York passing attack in recent weeks, playing at least 80 percent of the snaps in each of the last five games while accruing a 17-173-4 receiving line on 28 targets over that stretch.