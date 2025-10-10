Johnson brought in two of four targets for 27 yards in the Giants' 34-17 win over the Eagles on Thursday night.

Johnson had flashed with a season-high six receptions and a pair of touchdowns in the Week 5 loss to the Saints on Sunday, but he was a lot quieter four days later despite the Giants' successful night on offense. Nevertheless, he finished with at least four targets for the third straight game, and he appears to have a solid rapport with rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart heading into a challenging Week 7 road matchup against the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 19.