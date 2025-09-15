Johnson caught four of five targets for 34 yards in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cowboys.

After catching just one pass for five yards against Washington in Week 1, Johnson was much more productive Sunday. He actually looked to be in line for a bigger final line after a quick start, as he caught two passes for 20 yards on the team's opening drive. Regardless, this was a nice step in the right direction for Johnson, who was on the field for 56 of the team's 67 offensive snaps while backup TE Daniel Bellinger recorded more snaps on special teams (20) than on offense (19), as did No. 3 TE Chris Manhertz (14 and 17, respectively). Johnson will get a tough matchup in Week 3 against a Chiefs team that has surrendered just five receptions to tight ends through two weeks.