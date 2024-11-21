Johnson (back) practiced in full Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Johnson logged his first uncapped session since Week 9 prep as he tended to a back injury, but he still suited up in New York's last game Week 10 against the Panthers in Munich, Germany, gathering in four of six targets for 37 yards. The team may be welcoming back WR Darius Slayton (concussion) to the lineup Sunday versus the Buccaneers, which likely would move Johnson down the pecking order among Giants pass catchers.