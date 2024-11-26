Johnson (back) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With Johnson having been estimated as a limited participant on both of the Giants' first two Week 13 injury reports, he'll have one more chance to potentially upgrade to full activity before Thursday's game against the Cowboys. The rookie tight end has taken on a greater role in the New York passing attack in recent weeks, drawing exactly six targets in each of the Giants' last three games.