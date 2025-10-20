Johnson had three receptions on seven targets for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-32 loss to the Broncos.

Johnson was the beneficiary of good fortune when he caught a tipped pass that was not intended for him for a 41-yard touchdown. It was the 24-year-old's fourth touchdown reception in as many weeks, providing a hot stretch of play for fantasy managers over that span. Johnson continues showing great rapport with rookie QB Jaxson Dart as the team prepares to face Philadelphia for the second time this season.