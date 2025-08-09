Johnson caught both his targets for 10 yards in Saturday's 34-25 preseason win over the Bills.

Both of Johnson's receptions came on the Giants' opening drive with Russell Wilson under center, and the duo connected a third time only for the play to be wiped out by a penalty. The second-year tight end missed time as a rookie with a foot injury, but over his final five games in 2024 he posted an intriguing 18-216-1 line on 27 targets. Johnson has been healthy in camp and has some breakout potential given his size and athleticism, as well as the glimpses of chemistry he showed Saturday with Wilson.