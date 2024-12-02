The Giants placed Johnson (foot) on injured reserve Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Johnson won't be eligible to return until the Week 18 regular-season finale, so it's fair to assume his rookie season is likely over after coach Brian Daboll hinted that was the case following the team's Thanksgiving Day loss to the Cowboys. In Johnson's absence, New York will roll with Daniel Bellinger, blocker Chris Manhertz and waiver-wire pickup Greg Dulcich at tight end.