Johnson caught seven of eight targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.

Johnson set career highs in targets, catches and receiving yards. He has built nice chemistry with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, but Dart exited in the second half due to a concussion. It will be difficult for Johnson to build on this strong outing if he's catching passes from backup quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 11 against the Packers.