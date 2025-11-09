Giants' Theo Johnson: Sets career highs in catches, yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson caught seven of eight targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bears.
Johnson set career highs in targets, catches and receiving yards. He has built nice chemistry with rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, but Dart exited in the second half due to a concussion. It will be difficult for Johnson to build on this strong outing if he's catching passes from backup quarterback Russell Wilson in Week 11 against the Packers.
More News
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: No restrictions Thursday•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Dealing with shoulder issue•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Five TDs in last six games•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Three catches in Week 8 loss•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Scores fourth TD in as many weeks•
-
Giants' Theo Johnson: Pair of grabs in upset victory•