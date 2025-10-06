Johnson caught six of seven targets for 33 yards and two touchdown in Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Saints.

With Malik Nabers (knee) lost for the season, rookie QB Jaxson Dart turned to the short passing game to keep the offense moving as Johnson and fellow TE Daniel Bellinger combined to haul in 10 passes on 11 targets for 85 yards, while rookie RB Cam Skattebo added a 6-45-0 line on seven targets. Johnson was the only one of the trio to get into the end zone however, catching a one-yard score in the first quarter and a 15-yard strike in second -- Dart's only two TDs of the afternoon. The six catches and seven targets were also season highs for Johnson, and his role in what appears to be a very limited Giants passing attack could remain elevated in Week 6 against the Eagles.