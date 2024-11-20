Johnson was limited at practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

On the heels of New York's Week 11 bye, Johnson still is dealing with the back issue that capped his practice reps prior to the team's last game against the Panthers in Munich, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 10. He managed to play 69 of 75 offensive snaps (92 percent) in that contest en route to hauling in four of six targets for 37 yards. Considering the health concern is persisting, Johnson's status will be monitored as the week continues to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Buccaneers.