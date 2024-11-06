Johnson was limited at Wednesday's practice due to knee and back injuries, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie fourth-round pick has been rounding into form over the last five games, tallying at least 30 receiving yards on four occasions on his way to a cumulative 14-164-1 line on 18 targets during that span. With a pair of health concerns now in tow, though, his status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday at Carolina.