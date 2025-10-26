default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Johnson caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Eagles.

Johnson has scored four touchdowns in his last five games, but the Eagles managed to keep him out of the end zone in both meetings over that span. Fellow Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger exited due to a neck injury, which could open up more targets for Johnson if Bellinger doesn't return in Week 9 against the 49ers.

More News