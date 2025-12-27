Giants' Theo Johnson: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson (illness) won't travel with the Giants for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.
With Johnson having been downgraded to out for the contest, Daniel Bellinger and Chris Manhertz are slated to lead the Giants' Week 17 tight end corps. Johnson's next chance to see game action will arrive in Week 18 when New York faces Dallas at home.
