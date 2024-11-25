Johnson secured three of six targets for 39 yards in the Giants' 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Johnson finished second in targets and third in receiving yards on the afternoon in the first game of Tommy DeVito's current starting stint. The fact the rookie tight end displayed quick chemistry with his new signal-caller allowed Johnson to extend a recent stretch of modestly encouraging play, one that's seen him record at least three catches in four consecutive games. Johnson could continue working as a dependable tertiary option for DeVito in a Week 13 road matchup against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day.